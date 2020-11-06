Charlton Athletic were interested in signing Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers in the past transfer window, as per a report by London News Online.

However, the League One salary cap and their former transfer embargo meant a move for him wasn’t possible.

Clarke-Harris, who is 26 years old, ended up joining Peterborough United for a fee of around £1.2 million. He has since impressed for the Posh and has scored six goals so far this season.

He had previously been prolific at Bristol Rovers, bagging 27 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions over two years.

There is no wonder why Charlton wanted to bring him to the Valley over the past summer, but they won’t be too disappointed they missed out on him at the moment.

The Addicks are flying in the third tier and have won their past six games in the league. They moved onto other targets in the transfer window and signed the likes of Conor Washington, Omar Bogle and Paul Smyth instead in attacking areas.

Washington is quickly becoming a popular figure with the London club and has chipped in with five goals. He is turning into a shrewd signing by Lee Bowyer, as covered by The72.

The salary cap has affected a lot of teams in League One, especially those who were relegated from the Championship last season. The good thing is that is means clubs can’t spend their way out of the division, but it is frustrating for those sides who have the cash but can’t spend it.

Who will win in the FA Cup tomorrow?