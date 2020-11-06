Callum Jones is looking like a promising talent for Hull City and has been handed a few first-team appearances so far this season.

The Tigers are close to tieing up a new deal for Keane Lewis-Potter, as covered by The72, and should turn their attentions to the Wales youth international afterwards.

Jones, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of this season. He signed a professional deal with the Tigers in October last year running until the summer of 2021.

He hasn’t risen up through Hull’s youth ranks like Lewis-Potter, and instead had spells at Tranmere Rovers, The New Saints and Oswestry Town as a youngster.

Jones then spent the 2018/19 campaign on the books at Bury but was snapped up by Hull after the North West side went bust.

He was a regular for the Tigers’ Under-23’s in his first year and has started to establish himself in Grant McCann’s first-team picture.

Jones was on the bench in a couple of Championship games last term and was handed his senior debut on the opening day of this League One campaign away at Gillingham. He has also played for Hull in Carabao Cup ties against Premier League duo Leeds United and West Ham United so far this season.

He will be involved in tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Fleetwood Town for Hull fans to get another glimpse.

The Tigers need to ensure they seal a new contract for him over the coming months to avoid losing him next year.

Should Hull hand Jones a new deal?