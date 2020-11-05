Derby County are languishing in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table after a ropey start to the season. A little under a quarter of the way into the new campaign, the Rams have been raied too often and have just six points and a -9 goal difference to show. This abject showing, write Matt Hughes and Tom Collomosse in a Mail Online article, could mean the end of coach Philip Cocu.

In an article ostensibly about the hopefully soon-to-be completed takeover by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, authors Hughes and Collomosse write that this impending takeover “could seal the fate of manager Phillip Cocu.” Indeed, they go as far to say that this is almost something that is expected in some quarters.

After commenting that Cocu’s only still in a job due to concerns that his sacking would have had an adverse effect on the takeover process, the two Daily Mail writers go on to add that even the players at Pride Park think the Dutchman is in for the high jump.

Although he took training on Thursday ahead of the game against Barnsley, where he is expected to take charge against the Tykes, Hughes and Collomosse write that the Derby players “do not expect the Dutchman to survive the forthcoming international break.”

The pressure that Cocu is under will only be relieved with a string of wins. After the Rams were beaten 1-0 at home by an improving QPR, any other losses will be nails driven into Cocu’s coffin. It is a coffin that won’t take many more nails to close shut.

Will it be sooner rather than later for Cocu to get sacked at Derby County?