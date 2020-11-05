Derby County are a side languishing in the Championship dropzone. Despite the array of talent they have, results have definitely not gone their way. However, there is good news on the horizon according to the Daily Mail’s ‘Mail Online’ portal.

That news, that will certainly perk up despondent Rams fans is that the proposed takeover of the club by an Abu Dhabi sheikh with royal connections has move a step closer to completion with another hurdle being passed.

An article for the Mail Online, jointly authored by Matt Hughes and Tom Collomosse, says that the EFL have given the move “the green light” after a board meeting of the organising body today, Thursday.

This affirmation from the EFL means that Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is primed and ready to make the takeover a reality rather than a pipe dream. This news follows on from news earlier in the week, reported by Derbyshire Live, where Al Nehayan was in “advanced talks” regarding a takeover.

Al Nehayan will be looking for, indeed hoping for, a more successful bid to take over at Pride Park after previous high-profile approaches for Newcastle United and Liverpool fell by the wayside. The agreement of the EFL that he is considered fit and proper enough to proceed in one step closer to a successfully completed takeover.

The Mail Online’s Hughes and Collomosse say that, after detailed talks, “the EFL will not block the sale” and can see no other conflicts that would prove to be a hindrance to what is said to be a £60m takeover.

Will a takeover be the reviving shot-in-the-arm that Derby County need?