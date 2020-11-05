Everton midfielder Yannick Bolasie could put pressure on the club to find him a temporary home in January, suggests reports from The Northern Echo.

The 31-year-old has never quite kicked on at Goodison. He joined from Crystal Palace during the 2016/17 season but having struggled with form and injury, he’s spent the last two-and-a-half campaigns out on-loan.

He was due to go out on-loan this time round as well – Middlesbrough were close to bringing him to the Riverside on a temporary basis, but for negotiations breaking down at the last.

It seems that Neil Warnock is still keen on the Everton man, and also on West Brom outcast Kamil Grosicki – the pair could well be a double signing for Warnock in the New Year.

The veteran gaffer steered Boro away from relegation last season, and has guided them to a strong start to this new campaign as well.

A 0-0 draw at Blackburn last time out boosted them into 6th-place of the Championship table, having taken 17 points from their opening ten games.

Goals seem to be an issue though. Warnock has solidified the Boro defence as many expected him to, but his side have only registered nine goals in the league this season.

Bolasie would no doubt give Boro and extra dimension going forward. A proven Premier League player with doubters to prove wrong, he could become a hugely important player for Boro, and a signing like this could be the difference in securing a place in the top-six.