Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has today told swfc.co.uk about his delight with his side’s recent points deduction reduction, saying it’s given the whole side a ‘lift’.

The Scot was on hand to convert from the spot on Tuesday night, scoring the only goal as Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of four straight defeats in the Championship with a win over Bournemouth.

Garry Monk’s side had gone down to -1 point with the win, having started the season on -12 after breaching financial regulations last season.

But Wednesday have since had that 12-point deduction reduced to six – now on five points, Wednesday remain bottom of the Championship table, but only three points from safety.

Speaking to the club about the news, Bannan said:

“It’s amazing news. You can see we turned a corner with the result the other night and then next day we get the news that it’s been halved from 12 to six – the confidence and the lift that it’s gave the boys is there for all to see.

“Let’s kick on now and start catching teams that are above us.”

Wednesday have had a busy 48 hours; not only have they had the above reduction, but chairman Dejphon Chansiri took part in a rare interview with Examiner Live’s Dom Howson.

Chansiri spoke on topics like Steve Bruce, the reduction and on Garry Monk’s current form.

Things are looking gloomy for Wednesday right now, but Monk and likely the majority of fans will be confident that the side can secure a comfortable finish in the Championship this season.

It may not be a season in which they challenge, but certainly one where they can continue to build under Monk, and hopefully set themselves up for a more sustained one come next year.