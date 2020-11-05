Bristol City boss Dean Holden has said he and his recruitment staff have ‘spoken to some people’ ahead of the international break.

Holden takes his side across the Severnside Bridge this weekend, for their last game before the two week international break.

It’s the perfect times for managers up and down the pyramid to take stock, and when asked about the possibility of any free signings in the fortnight today, Holden told Bristol Live:

“We’ve looked at some things and we’ve spoken to some people. Nothing’s going to happen before tomorrow and we’ll see where we’re at in this international break.

“It gives us a chance to sit back and take stock of the first 11 games of the season, the squad, the injuries, who is available and who is not and see where we’re at in terms of the window in January.”

Bristol City’s 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town last time out was their first win in five league games, and the first time they’ve come from behind to win a game in a year.

It boosted them to 7th in the Championship table and only two points off the automatic promotion spots. But they face a tough test in Cardiff, with either side claiming 1-0 wins in the reverse fixtures last season.

Holden has proved a lot of early doubters wrong with his side’s performances so far this season, but they’ve shown cracks, and this international break could be a blessing in disguise for the Robins.

They’ve made some poor use of the free market in recent times though – last season’s signing of Rodri springs to mind – so Holden will be coy not to make the same mistakes, but eager to better his team wherever he can.