Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri took part in a rare interview this morning, with Dom Howson of Examiner Live.

The Thai businessman is quickly approaching his sixth year at the very helm of Sheffield Wednesday football club, but his early promises of Premier League football have been broken, and the club has fallen into turmoil.

Off-field controversy saw the Owls beset with a 12-point deduction going into the new 2020/21 campaign. That number was halved last night though, and Chansiri felt time to speak with the fans.

He covered everything from compensation matters with former manager Steve Bruce, the points result itself, and of Garry Monk’s performance as manager.

Monk’s had some highs and lows in charge, though the latter definitely outweighs.

A 1-0 win over Bournemouth last time out prevented a fifth-straight league defeat, but even with an extra six points being granted overnight, they remain bottom of the Championship table.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to have their say on Chansiri’s comments about Monk and the current form of the side – here’s what they had to say:

Oh dear!! If he really thinks that…Ask him what about the manager picking the wrong players for matches then, who’s fault is that?? — Matt (@MattOwl29) November 5, 2020

So he's saying that players should take responsibility on the pitch and the manager should take responsibility off of it? How are people digging at him for telling the truth? 😂 — Azza (@GTAzza92) November 5, 2020

Here lies the problem. He is CLUELESS about football — Dan (@DanWalkerDJ) November 5, 2020

Cause it’s managers fault if players are been told to play to his tactics and formation and not to there strengths I’m sure he thinks manager just picks team and tells em to get on wi it — Kris Taylor (@KrisTay6825740) November 5, 2020

Just shows he knows nowt bout footy — scott cain (@scottcain13) November 5, 2020

He needs to sell up — Stephen Sigsworth (@s15gey) November 5, 2020