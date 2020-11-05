Cardiff City have confirmed that young defender Joel Bagan has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, as announced on their official club website.

19-year-old defender Joel Bagan has emerged into the senior picture at Cardiff City over the course of the past year, making his way through the club’s youth ranks and into first-team football.

Now, after making his Championship debut for the club, Bagan has been rewarded with a new long-term deal. Cardiff City confirmed on Thursday that Bagan has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Bagan has made two Championship stars, impressing in 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Bournemouth after making his debut in last season’s FA Cup defeat to Reading.

Upon the announcement, Bagan – who spent time on loan with Notts County last season – spoke to the club’s official website. The young left-back moved to express his delight after signing a new deal, saying he hopes to keep learning from the likes of Greg Cunningham and Joe Bennett.

“The Gaffer, staff and players welcomed me into the group from day one and have helped me whenever I’ve needed anything,” he said.

“It was important for me to get some time away on loan [at Notts County last season] because it shows you how much a step up the senior game is from U23s football; it’s competitive every time and it’s about winning and getting results.

“Playing in the games against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough from the start last month was very important for me and I felt confident and ready to be part of it. I learn from Joe Bennett and Greg Cunningham every day in training and games and it’s fantastic to have them and the other players around me to help me develop.”

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris also spoke upon the confirmation of Bagan’s new deal, moving to tip the youngster for a big future at the club. He said:

“We’re delighted as a club and delighted for Joel that he has signed an extension to his contract.

“Over the course of the past nine months he has acquitted himself and developed extremely well within the first-team environment; every day in training he impresses his teammates as well as the staff and has put in some very strong performances.

“He’ll continue to get better, has a desire to learn and has a big future with this Football Club.”

