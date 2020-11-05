Speaking to the Daily Gazette, Colchester United manager Steve Ball has said the club are ready to send former Millwall and Wycombe Wanderers man Paris Cowan-Hall out on loan to allow the winger to get game time elsewhere.

Winger Paris Cowan-Hall has fallen down further down the pecking order at Colchester United since the start of the 2020/21 campaign. The 30-year-old has notched up 17 appearances for the club since signing last summer but has been left out of the matchday squad in the U’s last four League Two games.

Cowan-Hall has started just once this season, coming in Colchester United’s EFL Trophy loss to West Ham United Under-21s. Now, an update on his situation at the Jobserve Community Stadium has emerged.

Speaking to the Daily Gazette, Colchester boss Steve Ball has said that after talks with Cowan-Hall, both club and player believe it is in the winger’s best interests to head out on loan and pick up game time elsewhere. He said:

“Paris needs some game time and we feel that a loan spell will help him to get some match minutes under his belt.

“We have a lot of options in the attacking areas at the moment and Paris hasn’t had too much game time, this season.

“I’ve had a chat with Paris and we’ve both agreed that playing games elsewhere is the best option for him at the moment. We have other players out on loan at the moment like Ollie Kensdale and Matt Weaire, so it can be beneficial.”

