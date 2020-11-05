According to a report from Football Insider, Barnsley coach Adam Murray is in the frame for Swindon Town’s vacant managerial job after Richie Wellens departed to take charge of Salford City.

After relieving Graham Alexander of his duties, Salford City moved to replace him with Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens. The Ammies confirmed his appointment earlier this week, leaving League One Swindon without a manager.

Since Wellens’ departure, a few names have been linked with the vacant role. Caretaker Noel Hunt expressed his interest in becoming the club’s new manager and now, a new name has been linked with the job.

As per a report from Football Insider, Swindon Town are eyeing Barnsley coach Adam Murray as a contender for the permanent job. The club hierarchy are said to be considering him for the role as they look to find someone to not only replace Wellens but turn around their poor form.

Murray recently spent time as Barnsley’s caretaker boss following Gerhard Struber’s move to New York Red Bulls, eventually being replaced by Valerien Ismael.

Murray previously spent time as Boston United and Mansfield Town boss before linking up with Barnsley and has recently expressed an interest in returning to management. With Swindon said to be eyeing him up, it will be interesting to see if the Robins can tempt Murray to the County Ground.

