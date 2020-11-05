Marley Watkins has sustained a hamstring injury whilst out on-loan at Aberdeen, and the Bristol City man could be sidelined until the New Year.

He joined Aberdeen on-loan ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign. Striking options are fairly in abundance for Dean Holden at Ashton Gate and it was deemed best if Watkins headed out on-loan.

So far in the Scottish Premiership, Watkins has featured nine times and scored twice for his new club – he’s previously spent time north of the border, with Inverness CT.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes spoke to Press and Journal about Watkins’ status, and hopes to have a plan in place with Bristol City over the coming days:

“It is not great…Marley has a significant tear as well as the damage on his hamstring. He will probably be out for between eight to 10 weeks.

“That is a real blow for us. We will liaise with Bristol and formulate a plan over the next week or so.”

McInnes went on to speak highly of Watkins and the impact he’s having at his loan club, and Holden will no doubt be concerned for his striker’s wellbeing whilst out injured.

It’s become a sticky situation for all involved now – with doubt forever being cast over football anyway, having to recover from injury will only be made tougher for Watkins.

He could yet make a premature return to Bristol to continue his rehabilitation, depending on how severe the injury comes to be over the coming days, and whether he might require surgery.

One for Aberdeen to mull over, one for Bristol City to act upon, and a cruel halt to Watkins’ time in Scotland.