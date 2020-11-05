Speaking to Not The Old Firm, Wigan Athletic loan man says it was an “easy” decision for him to join the Latics on loan in the summer transfer window.

In a summer transfer window full of outgoings at Wigan Athletic, one man who made the move to the DW Stadium was full-back Tom James. The Welsh defender joined the Latics on loan until January, coming in to bolster John Sheridan’s defensive options on a temporary basis.

Since leaving Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian for Wigan, James has played in 12 games across all competitions. The 24-year-old has shown his versatility, playing in centre-back and left-back as well as his favoured role at right-back.

Now, James has moved to open up on his summer move to Wigan Athletic. Speaking to Not The Old Firm, James revealed that it was an “easy” decision to leave Hibs after falling out of favour under Jack Ross.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t really getting a look-in at Hibs for whatever reason,” James said.

“I wasn’t in the team or on the bench so I was always looking to get out and play again if it was the right place.

“As soon as Wigan made themselves known it was going to be easy for me to say yes. I drove down the day after I knew and played on the Saturday. I’ve played almost all the games and I’m pretty happy. We just need to start getting results now.”

With James’ loan deal expiring in January, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. Will James extend his loan stay with Wigan Athletic or do you think he will return to fight for a place at Hibs? Have your say in the poll below.

