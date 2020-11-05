Southend United are close to re-signing defender Sam Hart, according to a report by Echo News.

The left-back has been back training with his former side and is set to be handed a deal by the League Two side.

Hart, who is 24 years old, had a spell at Roots Hall in the 2018/19 season and is returning there now.

He is available after being released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of the last campaign and has been weighing up his next move over the summer.

Hart spent time at Manchester United before switching to Liverpool in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Reds but was loaned out to Port Vale as a youngster.

He left Anfield on a permanent basis for Blackburn and made seven appearances for the Lancashire side, as well as having loan spells away at Rochdale, Southend and Shrewsbury Town.

The full-back parted company with Tony Mowbray’s side in July after three years on the books at Ewood Park and is now poised to return down south to Southend.

It has been a tough start to the new season for the Shrimpers and they currently sit bottom of the Football League after 11 games.

Mark Moseley’s side are still without a win in the league but will be hoping that the signing of Hart can tighten up their defence.

Southend are in FA Cup action this weekend away at National League side Boreham Wood before a Football League Trophy tie match against Colchester United in midweek.

