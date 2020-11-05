Speaking to West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton has tipped summer signing Rob Dickie to reach “the highest levels” after his impressive performance in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Derby County.

QPR made it two wins in a row on Wednesday night, following up their victory over Cardiff City with a midweek 1-0 win against Derby County.

Macauley Bonne’s late strike ensured QPR took all three points were taken back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Defender Rob Dickie capped a fine display with an assist for Bonne, swinging in an excellent cross for Bonne, who headed home his second goal for the club.

After the game, R’s boss Mark Warburton moved to heap praise on Dickie for his display. Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton labelled the 24-year-old as a “very talented boy” and tipped him to reach “the highest levels of the game”. He said:

“We missed him. His sending-off at Barnsley changed the whole dynamic of that game. He’s a very talented boy and is forming a great partnership with Yoann.

“Both centre-halves stood up tonight and really defended their goal. At 24, Rob has got a lot of development still to come. There’s no doubt that he can go to the highest levels of the game.”

Warburton was not the only man to be impressed by Dickie’s performance, with pundit and current Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe also moving to praise the former Oxford United man – find out what he had to say here.

