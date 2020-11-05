Salford City’s new boss Richie Wellens wants to bring Swindon Town first-team coach Tommy Wright with him, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Salford. Richie Wellens wants to take Tommy Wright with him from Swindon. Coach Wright also has a rival interest in… https://t.co/SgYsG53PW1 (@reluctantnicko)

The 40-year-old left the Robins in League One to take over the North West side and wants to bring his trusted coach with him.

Wright has had previous coaching spells at Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Barnsley and Carlisle United. He was a winger in his playing days for the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Wellens took him to Swindon in July 2019 as his first-team coach and wants to do the same at Salford now.

Noel Hunt has been placed in interim charge of the Robins until a successor is found. The72 have picked out five potential candidates for the vacant position.

Life without Wellens begins now for the League One side. He is excited after taking charge of Salford and has told their official club website: :“It’s a Club that everybody takes great interest in because of the profile of the Club, it’s a Club on the up and I’m a manager that wants to win games. Coming to Salford is an opportunity to win week in, week out, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to take the Club to where they want to be.

“The Club has had unbelievable success in the last six years with Bern and Jonno winning promotions and Graham Alexander getting them into the Football League, and I’m looking forward to continuing that success.”

His first game in charge of the Ammies is this weekend in the FA Cup at home to Hartlepool United.

