Millwall boss Gary Rowett is hoping to extend Kenneth Zohore’s loan spell beyond January, reports London News Online.

The Danish striker joined Millwall on-loan from West Brom last month. His deal at The Den is set to expire in mid-January but having now picked up an injury, Rowett wants the deal to be extended until the end of the campaign.

He’d picked up a calf injury in the 2-0 win at Preston last month – a game which saw Zohore score his first goal for Millwall, and his first goal since March.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said:

“We want to keep him [Zohore] down here if we can. We want to try and work as hard as we can to get him back playing as quickly as we can within a safe period.

“He wants to commit to that as well. I’m hoping he can come back with at least a month of his loan left. Let’s see if we can get some game-time out of him and let’s see if he can be as effective as he was.”

Rowett managed to make genuine play-off contenders out of Millwall last season, and they look to be on the right track this time round too.

After ten games of the season they sit in 8th-place. They’ve lost just one of their last six in the league, but they’re struggling for goals – goalless in their last two, with only ten to their name in the Championship so far.

Zohore looked to give the team a new dimension. He’s a target man and one who adds stern competition to the striking department, and Millwall fans would be delighted if the club can work a new deal with West Brom.