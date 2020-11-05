Plymouth Argyle boss and TV pundit Ryan Lowe has describe Queens Park Rangers’ Rob Dickie as a ‘total footballer’, after last night’s 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship.

The stress of 2020 looked to be getting to Mark Warburton and co; form was dwindling and the fans were starting to feel unrest about their abject win ratio of late, but those early season fears have somewhat been soothed with a second-straight win in the league.

Macauley Bonne came off the bench to score yet another winner for QPR. He headed home late on to snatch all three points at Pride Park, but it’s Dickie who’s receiving all the praise this morning.

The defender – who joined from Oxford United last summer – has come into this QPR side and bulked up what was a shocking defence last season. Speaking on EFL on Quest last night, Lowe had this to saw on Dickie:

“It’s a great performance from him and that’s why they invested so much money in him.”

Dickie was also on hand to provide the assist for Bonne.

“He shows with this assist he’s a total footballer,” finished Lowe.

QPR have moved up to 16th in the Championship table after last night. Building on a 3-2 win at home to Cardiff City last time out, QPR now it just four points off the top-six after the first ten games.

Fans can start to feel optimistic again. Warburton has managed to solidify his defence and has his side scoring goals – if Dickie can stay fit throughout, QPR have a great chance of finishing in the top-half this season.