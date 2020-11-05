Doncaster Rovers skipper Ben Whiteman has said his ambition is to play in the Championship, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The midfielder was linked with Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers in the past transfer window, as per The72, but remained at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Whiteman, who is 24 years old, has been a key player for Donny since his move there in 2018.

He signed a new contract with the Yorkshire side in November last year until 2023 but Darren Moore’s outfit could face another battle to keep him in the January transfer window.

“I signed a contract in November,” Whiteman has said, “The club value me at a certain price and if that price is not met then I’m not going to be going anywhere. I just left it and let my representatives and the club get on with it really. I didn’t have a say in anything. Whatever happened happened and my focus was here.”

“I’m old enough and wise enough that if it does come then it comes and my representatives and the clubs will sort it out. It is what it is. I’ve said that ever since I’ve been here that I want to play in the Championship and I want to get there sooner rather than later. Hopefully that is with Doncaster.”

It will be interesting to see if Blackburn and Barnsley rekindle their interest in him this winter.

Whiteman started his career at Sheffield United after spending time on the books at Manchester United as a youngster. He played 12 times for the Blades during their time in League One but left after their promotion to the Championship.

