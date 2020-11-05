Conor Washington was prolific for Peterborough United the last time he played in League One.

He scored 33 goals in 94 games altogether for the Posh to earn a move to the Championship with QPR in January 2016.

Washington, who is 28 years old, now finds himself back in the third tier after Charlton lured him in on a free transfer over the summer after their relegation last season.

The Northern Ireland international is starting to recapture his form from his Peterborough days at the Valley this season and has bagged five goals in 11 games so far for the Addicks.

Lee Bowyer’s side are flying at the moment, winning six games in a row and Washington is enjoying his time in London.

The ex-St Ives and Newport County man managed 14 goals in 98 games for QPR during his time there but recent spells at Sheffield United and Hearts didn’t really work out for him.

Charlton fans may have been slightly apprehensive about his signing over the summer, but he is on the way to getting a healthy goal tally this term.

It was a tough summer for the Addicks, especially with a transfer embargo but they have ended up assembling a strong squad for League One level. They are looking like serious promotion contenders and Washington looks well-equipped to be the man to fire the goals to get them back to the Championship.

Charlton beat Fleetwood Town last time out, but Joey Barton believes his side were the better team, as covered by The72.

