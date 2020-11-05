Watford will issue full refunds to all who paid for their Hive Live services last night, to watch the 3-2 win at home to Stoke City in the Championship.

It was a dramatic game, and one that was eventually won by Ismaila Sarr in injury time. The win is Watford’s first in three and it takes them up to 4th in the Championship table.

Despite the win, many fans were left fuming after Watford’s in-house Hive Live services cut out prematurely – those who paid to watch last night’s game were unable to do so.

But in these times of severe hardship and angst for many, those in charge at Watford have decided to offer everyone who paid for last night’s services a full refund.

It’s a small gesture for a football club to make, but it’s brought about a hugely positive and respected response from the fans.

Here’s what the Hornet’s fans had to say on their team’s recent gesture: