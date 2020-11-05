Watford will issue full refunds to all who paid for their Hive Live services last night, to watch the 3-2 win at home to Stoke City in the Championship.

It was a dramatic game, and one that was eventually won by Ismaila Sarr in injury time. The win is Watford’s first in three and it takes them up to 4th in the Championship table.

Despite the win, many fans were left fuming after Watford’s in-house Hive Live services cut out prematurely – those who paid to watch last night’s game were unable to do so.

But in these times of severe hardship and angst for many, those in charge at Watford have decided to offer everyone who paid for last night’s services a full refund.

It’s a small gesture for a football club to make, but it’s brought about a hugely positive and respected response from the fans.

Here’s what the Hornet’s fans had to say on their team’s recent gesture:

Very happy for you to keep our tenner. It was out of your control and must have been incredibly frustrating for you. Have really appreciated the work that’s gone into Hive Live. Next best thing to being behind the goal in The Rookery 😊 — The Kitchen Croxley (@KitchenCroxley) November 4, 2020

Thanks for the gesture re a refund. It’s just so frustrating that we all missed the most exciting match of the season so far…assume there is now no coverage of the match at all after 34 mins? #watfordfc — Gregory George (@GregoryG59) November 4, 2020

Fair play 👏 — Andrew (@WatfordAshh) November 4, 2020

Time to ditch the Hive Not the first time sound &/or vision has been lost by many paying supporters , IFollow is used by most,fair enough with refund but to not advise what issue was & blame others leaving fans hanging all 2nd half a real low in communication again from you guys — Rich (@Richwfc2) November 4, 2020

These things happen. Thanks for the refund 👍🏻 — Bond (@paulbonduk) November 4, 2020

Well done Watford the first time this season it has happened to me. — Bill Rayner (@B11LRS) November 4, 2020

Right decision, well done. — Nick Hawthorne (@NickHawthorne15) November 4, 2020