Arsenal could loan out Brentford and Watford-linked defender William Saliba in January, as per a report by Goal.

The Championship duo were believed to be after the Frenchman in the past transfer window, as covered by The72, and he may become available this winter.

Salibu, who is 19 years old, signed for the Gunners for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this summer but is still yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He could be loaned out in January to get some game time under his belt.

“I am fed up with the situation because as you could see we tried to find a way in the last few days [of the transfer window] to give him some football,” Arteta has said, “I explained that he needed that transition year when we decided to buy him and send him on loan to Saint-Etienne, for many reasons that didn’t happen, he didn’t have that transition year and he needs to go through that.”

Asked whether a January loan move is possible: “Yes. We certainly tried in the last few days of the transfer window to find the right club and we had it, but at the end of the day we could not make it.

“We will review his situation in the next few weeks, sit down with him as well and see what is the best thing to do. But it will depend on him and other players’ situations as well.”

Salibu needs to be playing regular football and a loan switch to the second tier would give him this. However, Arsenal may seek to ship him abroad.

Will Salibu move to the Championship?