Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe appeared on EFL on Quest last night, and had high-praise for Preston North End’s Emil Riis.

Arguably the shock of the week was Reading 3-0 defeat at home to Preston. The league leaders have looked unbeatable this season, but Veljko Paunovic’s side have now lost back-to-back games.

They remain leaders and with a three point gap over 2nd-place Swansea. But for Preston, after missing out on a play-off spot last year, they’ve continued their inconsistent form from the second-half of last season into this one.

They sit in 12th-place after the win at Reading, but they’re the only team yet to take a single point at home in the Championship this season.

“It’s unbelievable to see the way Preston are playing, and the style they’re playing,” said Lowe last night. “Yet, they can’t win at home, but can take points on the road like they did tonight.”

Preston scored three in the second-half to ease to victory in Berkshire. The first coming from Scott Sinclair before Riis netted his first goal for Preston after his summer move from Danish outfit Randers FC.

“There’s not many like him [Emil Riis Jakobsen] now; he’s always on the shoulder, knows where the ball is going to go,” continued Lowe.

“Fair play to the boy; he was rejected at Derby County, and tonight grabbed his first league goal of the Championship season.”

Riis was on the book with Derby’s development squad a few years back, but after failing to break into the first-team he found refuge in the Netherlands, with Venlo, before progressing at Randers.

Now at Preston, his first goal for the club could kick-start some prolific form for the 22-year-old, and Preston look to return into play-off contention.