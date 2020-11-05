Grant McCann has said Hull City are in contract talks with Keane Lewis-Potter in his pre-Fleetwood Town press conference this morning (see tweet below).

Twitter: GM: “We’re in negotiations with Keane for a new deal, which is now close.” “The lad loves it here.” (@HullCity)

The Tigers are ‘close’ to agreeing a new deal for their teenage starlet.

Lewis-Potter, who is 19 years old, has been a key player for the East Yorkshire side in League One this season and has scored six goals in 14 appearances so far in all competitions.

He looks set for a very bright future in the game and tying him down on a new contract at the KCOM Stadium would be a shrewd move by Hull.

The pacey attacker’s current deal expires at the end of next season (2022) but McCann’s side obviously want to ensure they don’t lose him for a small fee over the next year or so.

Lewis-Potter has risen up through the youth ranks of his local side and made his debut in an FA Cup tie away at Millwall in January 2019 before going out on loan to non-league side Bradford Park Avenue a couple of months later.

He then returned to Hull and played 22 games last season, chipping in with two goals.

The youngster has really found his feet in the third tier and is getting better and better for the Tigers.

This news that he is close to signing a new deal will be well received by their supporters.



