Paul Heckingbottom knows what it takes to get out of League One having guided Barnsley to promotion in 2016.

He also won the Football League Trophy in the same season, which was the Tykes’ first cup final victory since 1912.

Heckingbottom, who is 43 years old, is currently managing Sheffield United Under-23’s with his last managerial position at Hibernian coming to an end a year ago.

Swindon Town are in the hunt for a new manager with Richie Wellens leaving for Salford City and have a big decision to make.

The likes of Noel Hunt, who is in caretaker charge, Paul Tisdale and Danny Cowley are in the running for the job, but the Robins should consider handing Heckingbottom a chance back in the dugout.

He impressed at Barnsley and they finished 14th in the Championship in his full year at that level before Leeds United lured him away from Oakwell.

Heckingbottom’s time at Elland Road didn’t work out and he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018. His brief tenure at Leeds may have tarnished his reputation and his most recent stint at Hibs also ended in the sack as well.

Nevertheless, he proved at Barnsley that he can be a top manager in the third tier and should be looked at by Swindon.

Heckingbottom fits the bill at the County Ground as he is still young, knows that division well and would have the Wiltshire side organised and set up well.

The72 have picked out five potential candidates for the Swindon job.

Should Swindon consider Heckingbottom?