Nigel Adkins started his goalkeeping career at Tranmere Rovers and went onto break into their first-team as a youngster.

The Birkenhead-born man is now being linked with a return to Prenton Park as their manager.

Adkins, who is 55 years old, remains one of the frontrunners to replace Mike Jackson, who was sacked after a poor start to the new season.

The experienced boss has been available since parting company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season and has since been waiting for the right opportunity.

He may have reservations of dropping down to League Two, but Tranmere fans will be hoping the prospect of a long-term project and a return to a club close to his heart could turn his head.

Adkins is no stranger to managing in the lower leagues and made his name at Scunthorpe United, who he guided to two promotions from League One.

He then took Southampton to the third tier to the Premier League, before spells at Reading and Sheffield United.

Tranmere won their last game under caretaker boss Ian Dawes away at Harrogate Town but are searching for a new boss to take them forward this term.

Some supporters are making it clear on Twitter who they want….

Adkins would be a good appointment. Hopefully it's not someone dour like McGreal or Grayson #trfc — Paul Ricci (@RicciTRFC) November 2, 2020

Adkins or Cook for me. Both former players.#trfc — Nick Burridge (@Pioneer0151) November 2, 2020

If positive Nigel Adkins gets the Tranmere job I will eat the same breakfast as him for a month. Mango's, super seeds, kale, nuts, blueberries, kumquats, glass of water the works. I'll even knock the Sunday trifles on the head! I'll jump straight aboard the positivity train. — Ian Reynolds (@Ian_Reynolds87) November 1, 2020

Please, please and please again — Andy Herbert Ⓥ (@Andyherb1) November 2, 2020

Who’s everyone wanting?

Nigel Adkins or Paul Cook for me #stfc pic.twitter.com/1xKHS2rU2v — Jordan Anthony Paul Cook (@JordanAnthonyP3) November 4, 2020

Announce Nigel Adkins — Daniel Welch (@Danwales1987) November 3, 2020

Nigel Adkins super white army 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — JD (@JordDavies97) November 1, 2020

Got to try and get nigel adkins for tranmere — J jones (@Jjones94008521) November 1, 2020

