Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has spoken after his side had their points deduction reduced to six from 12, and he remains certain that his club ‘didn’t do anything wrong’.

The club has been in financial turmoil over the past few season, and they were made to pay for it going into this new campaign.

An independent disciplinary panel found Wednesday guilty of breaching spending rules during the 2019/20 season, and dealt them a 12-point deduction for the start of the 2020/21 season.

That alone stirred up some controversy, from Charlton Athletic fans no doubt – the Addicks were relegated last season, but should Wednesday have had points deducted from their tally last time round, it would’ve seen them relegated into League One, rather than Charlton.

But speaking to Examiner Live’s Dom Howson, Chansiri said:

DC on the points deduction: "If you ask me, it is better than nothing but I am still disappointed. "I expected us not to get any deduction because I don’t think we did anything wrong." #SWFC https://t.co/NKQCmA7aAi — Dom Howson (@domhowson) November 5, 2020

Wednesday then remain bottom of the Championship table. They now sit on five points having avoided a fifth-straight defeat in the league last time out, claiming a solid 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth.

Just three points now stand between them and safety and Garry Monk will be delighted with the decision, but he knows there’s still plenty of work to do to ensure Wednesday’s Championship status beyond this season.

They’ve now scored just six goals in the league this season and with a handful of them coming from the spot.

Goals look to be the source of the problem for Monk, whose side face a tough run-in to January with fixtures against Swansea, Reading and Norwich City coming up.