Neil Etheridge has taken to Twitter to share his dismay at Birmingham City’s 2-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last night.

The Chairboys looked as though they were relegated after the first kick of this Championship season; losing their first season and struggling to score at all, they’ve now gone three games unbeaten, having won their last two in the second-tier.

Last night they headed to St Andrew’s for what was bound to be a hard draw against a Birmingham side who are proving hard to breakdown under Aitor Karanka, and it was they who took the lead.

Marc Roberts opened the scoring before half-time, only for second-half goals from Scott Kashket and an own goal from Kristian Pedersen gifting Wycombe the win on the road.

After the game, Etheridge shared this message on Twitter:

The Filipino joined from Cardiff City over the summer. He’d lost his spot in South Wales to Alex Smithies but has proving himself at both Championship and Premier League level, and so Birmingham snapped up the stopper.

He’s now featured nine times for his new club in the league and has proved a hit with fans. He’s often animated and a passionate player, and looks as though he could hold down this no.1 spot at Birmingham for some years to come.

Last night was a poor team performance though – Karanka opted to play a negative game against arguably the weakest side in the division.

Now in 14th-place of the Championship table, the pressure could soon mount of the Spaniard.