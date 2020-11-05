Queens Park Rangers snatched a late 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship last night, thanks to a late goal from Macauley Bonne.

Mark Warburton’s side looked dominant throughout. They faced contested opposition in Derby and had chances throughout the 90-minutes, but without ever really looking like winning the game.

Just as both parties were looking to settle for a point, Bonne rose to head home his second goal for the club. He shared this message on Twitter this morning:

Massive team effort!! Buzzing to get the goal!!

— Macauley Bonne (@MBonne9) November 5, 2020

The Zimbabwean joined from Charlton soon after the start of the 2020/21 campaign and has made seven league appearances, mostly coming off the bench.

But his goal last night takes him level with fellow summer arrival Lyndon Dykes – the Australian has scored twice from the spot this season, but fans are seemingly growing impatient with his lack of goals from open play.

Bonne then could be in-line for a run in the starting line-up. He’s a versatile striker, but does he have the ability to lead the line for QPR on his own?

The team who scored so many goals last season are seemingly struggling to convert this time round, and the whilst the departure of Ebere Eze is likely the cause, the ability of some of the new signings is coming under scrutiny.

Despite that, it’s back-to-back wins for Warburton, who himself was coming under pressure after a run of five without a win, as they now sit in 16th-place of the Championship table.