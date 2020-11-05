Derby County slumped to yet another defeat in the Championship last night, losing 1-0 at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Phillip Cocu’s side have only won one league game all season, and the now the pressure is surely mounting on the Dutchman with his team slumped in 23rd, and a fresh takeover bid in the making.

The new owners first port of call could be to replace the struggling Cocu, but Derby fans are praying that they, or whoever might be mulling over the decision this morning, isn’t lining-up Wayne Rooney as his replacement.

Rooney has become a cult hero at County but he ran into criticism last night – the 35-year-old has managed one goal in seven Championship appearances so far this season, but plenty of fans are starting to lose interest in him.

Plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to have their say on Rooney – his performance and potential managerial role – and here’s what they’re saying:

ANYBODY BUT ROONEY BTW #DCFC — Rhys Watkinson (@Wocko94) November 4, 2020

The switch of formation to accommodate Rooney didn’t work either. The player in possession seemed to have fewer options and the attack wasn’t as fluid as it has been in the last few games #dcfc — James Barbour (@lifeofbarbs) November 4, 2020

#dcfc are way better when Rooney isn’t in the side, apart from set plays he offers nothing, it’s no coincidence that their results picked up while Rooney wasn’t playing, he’s clearly well past it & living off his name & the occasional decent free kick. — forest forever (@forestforever11) November 4, 2020

If we appoint Rooney I’m done 😄 #dcfc — Matt Maplestone (@mattmaplestone) November 4, 2020

Shoehorning Rooney in has changed formation and cost us that game imo. Not his presence but the change of formation hasn't helped and that's the result of us "needing" Rooney in the side.#dcfcfans#dcfc — Rudders (@Harry_Rudkin) November 4, 2020