Derby County slumped to yet another defeat in the Championship last night, losing 1-0 at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Phillip Cocu’s side have only won one league game all season, and the now the pressure is surely mounting on the Dutchman with his team slumped in 23rd, and a fresh takeover bid in the making.

The new owners first port of call could be to replace the struggling Cocu, but Derby fans are praying that they, or whoever might be mulling over the decision this morning, isn’t lining-up Wayne Rooney as his replacement.

Rooney has become a cult hero at County but he ran into criticism last night – the 35-year-old has managed one goal in seven Championship appearances so far this season, but plenty of fans are starting to lose interest in him.

Plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to have their say on Rooney – his performance and potential managerial role – and here’s what they’re saying: