Nottingham Fores picked up just their second win of the season last night, overcoming Coventry City 2-1 in the Championship.

Summer signing Scott McKenna had opened the scoring in the first-half with his first Forest goal.

It looked to be another routine night for Forest but for Callum O’Hare’s equaliser after the restart – then it looked like it could be a disappointing night for Chris Hughton.

The game was a stalemate in the final half-hour. Either side could’ve won it bur eventually, it was Forest; Lyle Taylor scoring his second since joining last summer, finishing coolly from the spot on 94-minutes.

Plenty of Forest fans were left disappointed at today’s result though; it was a hard fought win against relatively weak opposition, and only their second win of the season so far.

One player who came under the spotlight was Jack Colback, and Forest fans weren’t afraid to let their feeling be heard on Twitter:

Papered over the cracks big time but I'll take it. Colback is so far off the pace it's embarrassing and Figs is consistently awful. Every game it's the same and won't change until the players do. First half very encouraging however. Ribeiro was mostly very good #nffc — Rhys Cooper (@dizzee_rhyscal) November 4, 2020

Colback – fraud! Can’t tackle, can’t pass, can only foul! #NFFC — Roger Hunter (@roghunter5) November 4, 2020

Colback needs taking off asap #nffc — Chris (@ChrisMoorland) November 4, 2020

Colback needs to come off as well. #nffc — Ardilla Secreta (@jitzjani) November 4, 2020

Colback and Figs are the weaklinks #nffc — SamZD (@SamZD83) November 4, 2020

How many free kicks does Colback give away!!! Infuriating! #NFFC — Simo 🛑🕒 (@larsbohemian) November 4, 2020

Can't believe he chose Yates over Arter when Yates and Colback is awful. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) November 4, 2020

Colback and Sow not mobile enough. Miles off the pace.#NFFC — Alan Macleod (@AlanMacleod14) November 4, 2020