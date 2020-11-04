The main image to this piece shows Nottinhgam Forest striker, Lyle Tayor, being sent sprawling by Coventry City’s Kyle McFazdean. It was enough to earn Forest a late, late penalty which Taylor himself converted to give the Reds a 96th minute 2-1 win.

Taylor, of course, rose to a certain degree of notoriety when refusing to play on after football restarted from the first Covid-19 lockdown. Coming towards the end of his then-current deal, Taylor was merely protecting himself safe in the knowledge that a deal was out there amongst his interested suitors.

Of course, Charlton were relegated and Addicks fans turned on Taylor, labelling him a form of ‘Judas’ for his actions. By then, he’d not only left the club – one that was having its own off-field shenanighans – he’d also gone on a fan podcast to lay bare the reasons of his leaving.

Good strikers always have a touch of calmness, often bordering on arrogance. That’s what Lyle Taylor displayed in his cool-as-a-cucumber routine as he stepped up at the death to take the penalty that he’d earned. Strolling up to the ball, Taylor nonchalantly sent Coventry stopper Marko Marosi the wrong way.

It was a result that was good enough to lift Forest further away from the bottom of the table, ensuring they ended the evening on 9 point – a position good enough for 20th place. It was enough to move them above the Sky Blues and gives them a 2 point buffer from the relegation zone.

It was also a manner of penalty that drew many a response from Nottingham Forest fans on Twitter. Here’s what a number of them had to say.

Lyle Taylor could do open heart surgery on a ant blindfolded he’s that clinical #NFFC pic.twitter.com/UvoDiWBOKT — Foxy. (@foxynffc) November 4, 2020

Happy for Taylor up there on his own hardly any service again quality peno👏👏👏! #NFFC — 👀 (@NFFCRED) November 4, 2020

STONE COLD LYLE TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/jhemTrujVq — Mike (@scarblade85) November 4, 2020

Was I the only one fully expecting Taylor to walk up to the ball and miss the target? #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) November 4, 2020

Lyle Taylor babyyyy

Lyle Taylor oooooo😍#nffc — Dan Hoffman (@dan_hoffman05) November 4, 2020

That Lyle Taylor penalty is a thing of beauty. Casual walk up & then pings it , sending keeper wrong way, into bottom left corner 😂🥰 #NFFC — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) November 4, 2020

It’s a shame taylor didn’t get mobbed by the Trent end after that pen 😢 #nffc #letfansin — Dnohall86 (@Dnohall86) November 4, 2020

Will Nottingham Forest continue to improve this season - maybe mount a challenge?