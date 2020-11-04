The main image to this piece shows Nottinhgam Forest striker, Lyle Tayor, being sent sprawling by Coventry City’s Kyle McFazdean. It was enough to earn Forest a late, late penalty which Taylor himself converted to give the Reds a 96th minute 2-1 win.

Taylor, of course, rose to a certain degree of notoriety when refusing to play on after football restarted from the first Covid-19 lockdown. Coming towards the end of his then-current deal, Taylor was merely protecting himself safe in the knowledge that a deal was out there amongst his interested suitors.

Of course, Charlton were relegated and Addicks fans turned on Taylor, labelling him a form of ‘Judas’ for his actions. By then, he’d not only left the club – one that was having its own off-field shenanighans – he’d also gone on a fan podcast to lay bare the reasons of his leaving.

Good strikers always have a touch of calmness, often bordering on arrogance. That’s what Lyle Taylor displayed in his cool-as-a-cucumber routine as he stepped up at the death to take the penalty that he’d earned. Strolling up to the ball, Taylor nonchalantly sent Coventry stopper Marko Marosi the wrong way.

It was a result that was good enough to lift Forest further away from the bottom of the table, ensuring they ended the evening on 9 point – a position good enough for 20th place. It was enough to move them above the Sky Blues and gives them a 2 point buffer from the relegation zone.

It was also a manner of penalty that drew many a response from Nottingham Forest fans on Twitter. Here’s what a number of them had to say.

