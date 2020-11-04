Queens Park Rangers stole a late 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship tonight, thanks to a late goal from Macauley Bonne.

The visiting Rangers looked all but set for a solid point on the road, before Bonne stole all three with his second goal for the club – but one Seny Dieng got a lot of praise on the night as well.

The goalkeeping position was one of contention for Mark Warburton last season. He chopped and changed between Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly without ever really settling on either.

But it was Lumley who started this season as no.1, and after a few games it was clear that Warburton would need to make yet another change between the sticks.

In came Dieng – the 25-year-old has been at QPR for a few seasons now, but without ever making an first-team appearance for the club.

He made his debut against Cardiff at the end of last month and kept his spot in goal for tonight, proving to be worthy of the start with some top saves throughout.

See what the QPR fans had to say about Dieng’s performance against Derby tonight:

Seny Dieng is just too good isn’t he — Matt (@Matt_Walker96) November 4, 2020

Brilliant save from Seny Dieng to deny Rooney #DERQPR — Charlie Ashcroft (@charlieashcroft) November 4, 2020

Seny Dieng 🙌 — Rory (@W5Ranger) November 4, 2020

SENY DIENG!!! Huge for us this season — George Benwell (@Georgeqpr) November 4, 2020

Lovely first half. Goals are right there. Seny and Dickie are tops. #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) November 4, 2020