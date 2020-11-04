Reading suffered a second-straight defeat in the Sky Bet Championship tonight, succumbing to a 3-0 loss at home to Preston North End.

Veljko Paunovic’s side remain top of the table despite tonight’s defeat, but the cracks are starting to appear in this Royals side and they seem to be at the back.

Preston scored three in the second-half through Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis and Brad Potts, with the 21-year-old Tom Mcintyre coming under scathing criticism for the second goal in particular.

He’s so far featured seven times in the Championship for Reading this season, but the Scottish U21 was handed his first Reading start since September tonight.

But many fans believe hes not good enough for the Championship just yet. At 21, he’s still plenty of progression to be had but with Reading looking as good as they have so far this season, a better head in the middle might be needed.

See what Reading fans had to say about Mcintyre on Twitter:

Awful from McIntyre, play Gibson from now on — Harry Voice (@Harryvoicey) November 4, 2020

Get McIntyre off for Gibson.. bloody useless — JBH (@JBH_RFC) November 4, 2020

Sell Liam Moore they said — Paunovic’s barmy army (@ReAdInGFcDons) November 4, 2020

McIntyre got that one badly wrong! Poor. — Harley McHarlface (@StevoHarley) November 4, 2020

That was an absolute howler — Stephen (@SilverF0xes) November 4, 2020

No, Pauno not telling the CBs to only play it to each other when you need a goal. I’ll blame a blatant offside and Tom McIntyre not clearing the ball. #readingfc https://t.co/cA77u39QwO — 🐝🔑 (@steel_beake) November 4, 2020