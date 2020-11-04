Reading suffered a second-straight defeat in the Sky Bet Championship tonight, succumbing to a 3-0 loss at home to Preston North End.

Veljko Paunovic’s side remain top of the table despite tonight’s defeat, but the cracks are starting to appear in this Royals side and they seem to be at the back.

Preston scored three in the second-half through Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis and Brad Potts, with the 21-year-old Tom Mcintyre coming under scathing criticism for the second goal in particular.

He’s so far featured seven times in the Championship for Reading this season, but the Scottish U21 was handed his first Reading start since September tonight.

But many fans believe hes not good enough for the Championship just yet. At 21, he’s still plenty of progression to be had but with Reading looking as good as they have so far this season, a better head in the middle might be needed.

