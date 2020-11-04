‘That’s unreal’ – Plenty of Forest fans react to Hughton’s XI to face Coventry City
Nottingham Forest fans have reacted positively to Chris Hughton’s starting line-up for the visit of Coventry City in the Championship tonight.
Hughton’s side have managed to put a stop to losing ways, but the draws have been coming thick and fast.
Four straight draws in the Championship was followed up by a 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough last time out, but Forest have a great chance to pick up just their second win of the season tonight.
Coventry have so far struggled in the Championship. The Sky Blues sit in 20th-place of the table but still a place in-front, and two points clear of Forest in 21st.
Forest will still no doubt be the favourites for tonight’s game, and fans are happy to see Yuri Ribeiro in the side – the midfielder hasn’t featured since September.
Here’s what the Forest fans had to say on their team’s starting line-up on Twitter ahead of kick-off:
Oh my god that’s unreal
— OWEN (@reidy_nffc) November 4, 2020
Oh I like it
— Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill10) November 4, 2020
RIBIERO YOUUU REDSSS
— OOwenzRBX (@OOwenzRBX) November 4, 2020
What a team 😍😍
— FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL__) November 4, 2020
YURRRIIIIII MY SWEET PRINCE 🇵🇹
— JME (@Jamie_Oliver15) November 4, 2020
Yuri you beauty. 😍
— Joel_1011_russell (@1011_russell) November 4, 2020
Good. Now win.
— Gareth🇮🇹 (@ErfinderRotwang) November 4, 2020