”Absolutely incredible” Paul Lambert fumed when questioned post match, after his Ipswich side slipped to a third defeat of the season, albeit away at form side Sunderland.

The response from the one-time Dortmund engine room was to answer the two key decisions of the game. The first key moment, diminutive midfielder playmaker Andre Dozzell’s red card for a two-footed challenge on former blue Grant Leadbitter. In real time, the challenge looked at worst a yellow, and replays on Sky, iFollow and Youtube indeed highlight something with the tenacity of a fly on a windscreen. In fact, on closer inspection there is hardly a challenge at all, more of a falling after a collision. Referee Peter Wright (not to be confused with Darts world champion ‘Snakebite’) deemed the incident ‘violent conduct’ and dismissed the dismayed son of Jason, handing the advantage to the black cats in the 72nd minute.

If this wasn’t enough to rile the Ipswich faithful, tuning in for a princely sum on streaming service iFollow, referee Wright had not finished with his involvement. A powered cross into the Ipswich area bounced around and required frantic clearance, Toto Nsiala putting a boot through the ball, only for it to splay off wildly, into a point-blank ranged arm of the retreating McGuinness. The ball spilled kindly for a Sunderland strike, which did not deliver a match winner. However, the delayed call for handball brought a penalty for ex-Ipswich captain Leadbitter to slot home.

Post match,, even Sunderland pundits remarked on their ‘turn-of-luck’ and the Sky TV panel were at a loss how Ipswich had not claimed even a point from an otherwise evenly matched fixture.

Ipswich have until Thursday to lodge an appeal on the sending off, but that will not return with points in a hotly contested league campaign.