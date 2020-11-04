Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, in conversation with Football Insider, says that he is convinced that West Ham will land Bournmouth striker Josh King in the January window.

The Hammers, of course, pushed hard for Norwegian international King during the summer window. They reportedly had a series of bids amounting to £14m turned down by the Cherries who were determined to hold onto their man.

Bournemouth striker King is a 46-cap/17-goal Norwegian international has been at the south coast side since signing from Blackburn in 2015 on a free transfer. He’d gotten his grounding in English football at Manchester United after joining them from Norwegian side Valarenga.

Since joining the Cherries, King has made 175 appearances for them, scoring 50 goals and providing 17 assists. 161 of these appearances, 48 of these goals and 15 of these assists have come in the Premier League. Since the Cherries relegation to the second tier, he has featured in five Championship games so far this season.

His Premier League pedigree leads Agbonlahor to state that he thinks King, who he says is a “perfect addition” will become a Hammer ahead of his old club Aston VIlla. the former VIlla hotshot said that he sees a move to West Ham as a good move for them but also for Bournemouth who would lose him on a free next summer.

However, Agbonlahor does not think it will be at the aforementioned level of £14m. He sees that it will be more of a cut-price move adding:

“It might be a figure of maybe £7-10million in January. West Ham will know Antonio will get injuries with the way he plays so they’ll definitely be looking to get him and I think it’s definitely something that’ll get done in January.”

January signings can either make or break a side. West Ham will be hoping it is the former sentiment whilst Bournemouth will be hoping that it isn’t the latter.

Are Bournemouth right to want to cash in on Norwegian striker King?