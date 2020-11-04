Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on a January loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton.

The 24-year-old has spent the last few seasons on loan in the Championship, having enjoyed two spells at Wigan Athletic, and one at Blackburn Rovers last time round.

He featured in all 46 of Blackburn’s league fixtures last season and proved a worthy stopper at Championship level, but he returned to Brighton for this new 2020/21 season with hopes of becoming their no.1.

Currently it’s Matt Ryan between the sticks for Brighton, and Graham Potter doesn’t seem likely to replace him for the recently returning Walton, who’s spent the last month-and-a-half out injured.

Now though it seems like Brighton could again offload Walton into the second-tier, and Sussex Live suggests that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on the stopper.

Wednesday’s 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth last night saw them move to -1 points in the Championship, after starting the new season with a 12-point deduction – they’re now seven points from safety.

Their goalkeeping situation has become something of a problem over the past couple of seasons, with longstanding stopper Kieren Westwood having fallen out of contention and left, leaving the fairly inexperience heads of Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.

Garry Monk has worked hard to solidify Wednesday’s defence this season and the signs of improvement are there or thereabouts, but he’ll definitely need to bolster in January to ensure his side escape the bottom three in good time.

Walton is a strong goalkeeper and one that could well be available on the cheap in the coming months, if they can strike up the right deal with Brighton.