Joe Rose has signed a contract extension with Norwich City.

The 18-year-old stopper is a member of the club’s development squad and after some fine performances throughout the start of this new campaign for the U23s, he’s been rewarded with a contract lasting him until 2023.

The club have the option to extend it by a further year and it could spell Rose’s first involvements with the first-team in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk about the deal, Rose spoke of his delight, and of his love for the club:

“It’s a great feeling, I’ve been a fan of the club since a young age, it’s a dream come true,” he said. “I didn’t expect it a couple of years ago, playing local football. What else can I say other than it’s a dream come true.

“I used to be a season ticket holder here with my dad, we used to watch every game. I always looked at this pitch and hoped one day I’d be able to play on it.”

Norwich have had a decent start to the new 2020/21 Championship campaign after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

They currently sit in 3rd-place of the table after last night’s 0-0 draw with Millwall, taking them to six games unbeaten in the league and with 18 points from their opening 10 games.

Reading continue to lead the pack and are in action against Preston North End tonight, where they’ll look to build on their four point lead over 2nd-place Swansea City.

Norwich are still very much competing then, but there’s a growing feeling that they’re not quite hitting top gear yet. It’s a long season, and the unlikely Rose could yet get his call up into the first-team.