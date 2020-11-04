Ex-Football League defender Jon Flanagan has signed for Sporting Charleroi, as announced by their official club website.

The full-back has joined the Belgian side on an initial one-year deal, with the option to extend it by a further year.

Flanagan, who is 27 years old, was released by Rangers at the end of last season and has spent the past summer as a free agent.

He was linked with League One duo Sunderland and Fleetwood Town in the past transfer window, as covered by The72, but has now gone to Belgium for a new chapter in his career.

Flanagan started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield before going onto make 51 appearances for their first-team.

He also gained experience out on loan from the Merseyside giants at North West duo Burnley and Bolton Wanderers.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard snapped him up for the Glasgow side two years ago but he left the Scottish giants in May.

He has made one appearance for England, which came in a friendly in America against Ecuador six years ago.

Charleroi is his home now and he will be looking to make an impact abroad. They finished 3rd in the Belgian First Division last term and are currently sat top of the league having won seven of their opening 10 games of the new season.

Flanagan is also now a teammate of Saido Berahino, who joined them on loan from Zulte Waregem over the summer.

