According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, 02/11/2020 p65), Middlesbrough have now entered the race to sign West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki, who has also been interesting Nottingham Forest.

Grosicki was part of a transfer saga that rumbled on throughout the summer transfer window as he neared a move to Nottingham Forest. However, a deal never materialised and he remains a West Bromwich Albion player.

It is increasingly likely he will depart The Hawthorns in January, especially as his contract expires at the end of the campaign. The Baggies will look to cash in on the Poland international and he is attracting interest from the Championship.

Not only are Forest keen to bolster their ranks with Grosicki’s acquisition in January but they now face competition from fellow-second tier side Middlesbrough.

Boro have reported an interest in the winger in previous transfer windows and having missed out on Everton’s Yannick Bolasie in the final stages of deadline day, Neil Warnock’s side are looking to explore other options.

Currently the North-East side have a limited number of options out wide with Warnock primarily operating with wing-backs since the start of the season to provide width instead.

The likes of Marcus Tavernier, Patrick Roberts, Marcus Browne, Djed Spence, Hayden Coulson and Marvin Johnson have played wide this season, although not all are natural wide-midfielders.

Grosicki would provide Middlesbrough with a different option as well as experience in the division having played three seasons with Hull City in the Championship and helping West Brom to promotion to the Premier League last time out.