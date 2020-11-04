Sky Sports journalist Tim Vickery has suggested that Birmingham City could well have a realistic chance of signing Chelsea, Milan and Brazil striker Alexandre Pato, who is currently a free agent.

One of those footballing names who looked to be heading for the top, but feel right off the boil. Pato, now 31-years-old, made his name with Milan, and was last week linked with Birmingham City.

He burst onto the scene during the 2007/08 season at the San Siro, at a time great time in Milan’s history with the likes of Clarence Seedorf on the books.

But after a few seasons and some stinted development, Pato found himself back in Brazil with Corinthians. It was a backwards step but he managed to worm his way back into European football when he signed with Chelsea during the 2015/16 season.

He’d only play two Premier League games for the Blues though, before heading for Villareal, then China, and back to Brazil with Sao Paulo.

Now though, a free agent, Sky Sports South American football expert Tim Vickery has suggested that Birmingham could yet be an attractive option for Pato, and a final chance to prov himself in European football.

“He doesn’t have a club at the moment,” he told Sky Sports today. “Which is astonishing to think of someone who…right at the start of his career, seemed to be the solution for Brazil at centre-forward.

“But his career has run adrift, he doesn’t have a club anymore, if Birmingham can put a good offer on the table then why cant the Blues dream about landing someone who still you would think is young enough to do something in football.”

It’d be a breaking signing for Birmingham and one that the footballing world would be enticed to see unfold. But for now, with football up in the air in the UK and finances ever-tight across the EFL, we’ll have to wait for this one to pan out.