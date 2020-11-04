Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has singled out several Watford player for praise, ahead of his side’s trip to Vicarage Road tonight.

The 10th-place Potters take on the 9th-place Hornets in the Championship tonight. Two teams with a recent history of Premier League football and two sides looking as though they could be in play-off contention this season.

Watford dropped out of the top-flight in a somewhat ugly fashion – sacking manager Nigel Pearson with a handful of games to play and subsequently finishing in the bottom-three.

O’Neill though has identified Watford’s strengths, and spoke admirably about his opponents tonight. He told stokecityfc.com:

“I think with any team that comes down there is always potential changes, they’ve sold some players and brought some in.

“They’ve been consistent in the Premier League for a number of years now; they have threats, Troy Deeney has been absent for most of the season but they have the likes of Sarr up front who has been very good for them.

“They have good players in the core of the team; Cathcart, Cleverley and Capoue in midfield so we expect a tough game.

“When you go away to any of the teams that have been relegated you expect a tough game and that’s what we expect tomorrow night.”

Stoke go into this one having won three of their last five in the Championship.

They look a much more formidable force this time round than last and O’Neill’s keen eye in the summer has brought about genuine pay-off contenders in Stoke City this season.

Watford meanwhile haven’t looked at their best – they’re winless in three in the league, having scored more than one goal in just the one game this season.

A tie that could go either way tonight, and a win could kick-start a bit of form for both clubs.