Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is planning to appeal Kadeem Harris’ red card during the 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

Both teams saw red last night, but it was a Barry Bannan penalty midway through the second-half that decided the result of this one.

The win brings Wednesday to -1 points as they look to break free from the 12-point deduction they started the season with, and now only seven points stand between them and safety.

Harris picked up a straight red card in the 94th minute of the game for allegedly ‘kicking out’ at a Bournemouth player, and speaking to Yorkshire Post, Monk stated that he will be appealing the referee’s decision:

“I saw it at the time and I haven’t seen the footage but Kadeem does a tackle, the lad’s on top of him, tries to pin him down and he’s trying to wriggle free.

“I asked Kadeem why he got sent off and he said the referee said he kicked out but he was just trying to get the player off him, so we’ll definitely appeal it.”

Steve Cook saw red for the Cherries last night, who’ve now just won on of their last six in the Championship.

Wednesday meanwhile avoided a fifth-straight defeat in the league with their first win and first clean sheet since a 1-0 win at Birmingham City last month.

Harris has been a vital player for the Owls since his switch from Cardiff City at the start of last season, and has so far featured in all 10 of Wednesday’s league games this campaign.