Swindon Town are looking for a new manager to replace Richie Wellens, who has left for Salford City. Here are five potential candidates for the job-

Noel Hunt- He was Wellens’ assistant manager and took charge of the Robins last night against Plymouth Argyle. The former Republic of Ireland international is open to the idea of becoming the new boss, as per The72.



Paul Heckingbottom- Swindon could see him as a serious contender for their vacant position. The ex-Barnsley and Leeds United man’s last managerial role came at Hibernian and he is currently in charge of Sheffield United Under-23’s.

Nigel Adkins- He has been out of the dugout for over a year since his departure from Hull City in June 2019. The experienced boss has previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United. Could the Robins offer him a route back into the game?

Danny Cowley- The 42-year-old would be ideal for Swindon. He was harshly sacked by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and will be weighing up his next move. He did an impressive job at former club Lincoln City, where he guided them from the National League to League One.

Paul Tisdale- He is another available manager who is a potential candidate to replace Wellens. The well-dressed boss spent 12 years at Exeter City before switching to MK Dons in 2018. He got the latter promoted from League Two at the first time of asking, but parted company with them last season after a poor start.



Who should Swindon appoint?