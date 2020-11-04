Bristol City came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship last night – something that Robins’ boss Dean Holden revealed they’d not done in over a year.

Josh Koroma had given the Terriers a 1-0 lead on the cusp of half-time and it looked as though Bristol City would be heading for a third straight defeat in the league, as their unprecedented start seems to have dwindled.

But second-half goals from Jay Dasilva and Jamie Paterson saw Bristol City claim their first win in five Championship outings, boosting them up to 6th in the process.

It was an astute second-half performance and one that resembled their form at the very start of this new campaign, and speaking afterwards, Holden told bcfc.co.uk:

“I’m thrilled for everybody concerned, particularly the supporters, because it’s been a while since we got a win.

“It’s 12 months since we’ve come from behind to get a win so that’s a big stat we can stick in the bin and it shows we have character.”

Under Lee Johnson last season, Bristol City had been in and around the final play-off place for the majority of the campaign, only to fall well off the boil in the second-half of the season.

It led to Johnson’s sacking. The board then took their time to find his replacement before landing on assistant manager Holden.

Doubts were high, but Holden has so far impressed the Robins fans, and has them playing a more fluent, and more solidified game than in the previous season.

“In the little time we’ve had since Saturday we have worked hard on our shape,” he continued.

“We opened ourselves too early and easily against Norwich and they punished us, so tonight was about maintaining an attacking threat but at the same time making sure the distances and shape of the team was good.”

Next up for Bristol City is a trip across the Severnside Bridge to face Cardiff City – a win could take them as high as 2nd-place in the Championship.