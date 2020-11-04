Noel Hunt is open to the idea of becoming the new Swindon Town manager, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The Robins are in the hunt for a new boss with Richie Wellens leaving for Salford City.

Hunt, who is 37 years old, is the assistant manager at the County Ground and took charge of their defeat to Plymouth Argyle last night.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international has said he will have a serious think about the full-time position.

“I haven’t had much time to process it to be honest, but (taking over) is something I’ve got to have a serious think about.” he said, “I’ll have to go and speak to the chairman and Steve Anderson (CEO) to figure out a plan going forward.

“One thing the club needs is direction, and I feel we are going the right way still. I regard myself in charge until told otherwise, but we’ve got a game to look forward to on Saturday. So it’s about picking the boys up, we’ve got a recovery day on Wednesday, and we’ll prepare for Saturday like it’s the most important game.”

He didn’t have a bad word to say about the departing Wellens: “It does hurt us, but he will have his own reasons for going. I know him as a man and as a friend, and he’s been very, very good to me, so whatever happens, happens. On the other side of it, if you look at where he’s going, they’re the playboys of League Two.”

Hunt made 479 appearances in his career and had spells with the likes of Dundee United, Reading, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Southend United, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

