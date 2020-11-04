Reading’s Michael Olise has an £8 million release clause in his contract, according to Football Insider.

The Frenchman has burst onto the scene under new Royals boss Veljko Paunovic. Their no.7 has so far featured in all nine of their Championship games this season, scoring twice and equalling his appearances tally for the whole of the 2019/20 campaign.

It was a stop-start semester last time round but Paunovic has seen the potential, and more so the ability in Olise, and he’s quickly asserted himself as one of the divisions most exciting prospects.

And with his emergence has come some strong Premier League interest. TeamTALK reported earlier in the week that Olise is wanted by a host of top-flight clubs here and overseas, with Chelsea, Leeds United and Liverpool seemingly becoming the front-runners.

But as Football Insider have today reported, Olise has an £8 million release clause on his contract at the Madejski, which is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Reading’s start the the new 2020/21 Championship season has been unrivalled – they’re three points clear at the top and with a game in hand tonight at home to a struggling Preston side, having taken 22 points from their opening nine league fixtures.

They lost their last outing and their first defeat of the season, slumping to an untimely 3-2 loss at Championship new boys Coventry City.

The visit of Preston tonight though is a chance for Reading to return to winning ways, extend their premature lead at the top of the table, and allow Olise to showcase his talents some more.