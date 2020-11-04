As reported on The72 last week, Middlesbrough and Derby County are eyeing a deal for out of favour Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones. But new details have emerged from Football League World stating that both clubs could be priced out of a move due to his high wages.

The England international is currently earning £100,000 a week and the report suggests both clubs would not be able to afford to pay this.

If a loan deal was to be completed there is the possibility of Manchester United paying a portion of his wages, whilst either Derby or Middlesbrough pay the remainder. This would certainly be more beneficial for the Championship duo.

But if it was to be a permanent transfer, Jones’ wages would certainly be a stumbling block, as neither of the interested second tier clubs could part with this much each week.

With this issue it does leave Derby and Middlesbrough at a disadvantage to top tier clubs. Premier League side Burnley are keen on a move for Jones too and it is likely the 28-year old would prefer to stay in the top flight if the chance arose.

Boro are limited in central-defence at present with Dael Fry the only natural player in the first team at present. Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel and central-midfielder Paddy McNair have been utilised there this season and have admittedly been very successful.

Derby are currently in the bottom three and have conceded 13 goals in just 9 games and are in need of defensive reinforcements and have identified Jones as a potential signing.