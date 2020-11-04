Norwich went six unbeaten in the Championship with a 0-0 draw at home to Millwall last night.

Daniel Farke’s side have had a strong showing so far in the second-tier, but there’s an overwhelming feeling that they’re not quite hitting their highest gear yet.

A relatively subdued 0-0 draw at home to a strong side in Millwall last night is a good point earned. Fans and likely Farke will have felt that it could easily have been a win though.

One man who could’ve won the game for the Canaries is midfielder Emi Buendia. The Argentine had a couple of chances to score last night and failing to do so has brought him into the spotlight.

Plenty of Norwich fans took to Twitter to have their say on the 23-year-old, who very nearly left the club last summer. Here’s what they had to say about his performance, and overall game of late:

Played pretty well again tonight up until that weird change of shape. Buendia just has to score that chance when he’s clean though #ncfc — Fin Stevens (@fin131_) November 3, 2020

One of those nights. Got to be more ruthless, Emi just had to score. Millwall came here and parked the bus, we needed Buendia and Stiepi to be on their game to break down the defence, they weren’t. #ncfc #canarycall — Mark 🔰 (@OldSchoolMarky) November 3, 2020

Buendia … too many touches – loses it. Aarons … too many touches – loses it. It’s been the constant theme of this game. #ncfc — ᑎIᙅᕼ ᔕTᗩᖇᒪIᑎᘜ 🌹🇪🇺 (@NichStarling) November 3, 2020

Buendia showing why no firm bids in the summer this evening – poor set pieces and wasted good opportunities. So talented. So inconsistent #NCFC — ClaireyD (@Clairey1971) November 3, 2020

Buendia really need to learn to finish better. Sadly so ineffective #ncfc — Buendia’s left foot (@jabbidabbadoo) November 3, 2020

Another point, unbeaten in 6 now, clean sheet, not at the races but we keep on going, win against Swansea and will be great going into international break.

Buendia poor for me today, Sorenson is impressing out of position #ncfc #canarycall #canaries #norwichcity — Mr Reynolds-laye (@smr2387) November 3, 2020