Norwich went six unbeaten in the Championship with a 0-0 draw at home to Millwall last night.

Daniel Farke’s side have had a strong showing so far in the second-tier, but there’s an overwhelming feeling that they’re not quite hitting their highest gear yet.

A relatively subdued 0-0 draw at home to a strong side in Millwall last night is a good point earned. Fans and likely Farke will have felt that it could easily have been a win though.

One man who could’ve won the game for the Canaries is midfielder Emi Buendia. The Argentine had a couple of chances to score last night and failing to do so has brought him into the spotlight.

Plenty of Norwich fans took to Twitter to have their say on the 23-year-old, who very nearly left the club last summer. Here’s what they had to say about his performance, and overall game of late: